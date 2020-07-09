Thai Cabinet approves 900-million-baht-budget for MotoGP license

A meeting of the cabinet ministers on Wednesday approved a proposal from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to host Grand Prix motorcycle racing (MotoGP) and a 900-million-baht-budget to help pay for the event’s license fee.







Thailand has the right to host MotoGP for three years, from 2018 to 2020. The competitions in 2018 and 2019 were very successful, but this year’s event has yet to take place. In 2018, the Thai GP was the most attended and was named the best of the season by MotoGP.





The event generated 3 billion baht in economic value, and helped raise income distribution in the local economy, particularly in Buriram and nearby provinces.

Hosting the world-class motorcycling races for five years will cost 3.24 billion baht, including the 1.8-billion-baht license free. The cabinet agreed with the proposal to pay 50 percent of the fee.

This year’s event is expected to take place on November 21 and 22, but the organizers will have to check the readiness of participating countries. Nonetheless, the Ministry of Public Health has prepared measures to help limit the spread of COVID-19, should the race be granted permission to go ahead. (NNT)











