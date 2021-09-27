Thai business sector expects government to ease more COVID-19 restrictions

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) says that businesses are more optimistic about the country’s economic prospects, as more vaccines are being rolled out in the provinces and the price of antigen test kits is falling.

TCC chairman Sanan Angubolkul said, if low-risk business activities could restart with strict health regulations in place, the economy would begin to recover in the fourth quarter.







A sub-committee, appointed by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to study the COVID-19 restrictions, is expected to present a proposal to shorten the nighttime curfew by an hour and to resume 11 types of businesses, such as cinemas and spas, at today's CCSA meeting (Sept. 27).



Mr. Sanan said the CCSA's meeting will be crucial in sending a positive signal about the economy in the next three months, adding that businesses are keen to go ahead and help revive the economy while abiding by government guidelines as it relaxes restrictions. (NNT)




























