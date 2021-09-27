‘Rayong Less-Waste’ – pilot project for Thai industrial sector in reducing plastic waste

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is preparing to help reduce plastic waste, under a new public-private collaboration that sees 68 municipalities countrywide serve as a model for sustainable plastic management.







The FTI’s Plastic Industry Club chairman Viraj Klewpatinond said knowledge of garbage management in Rayong province, including the sorting of used plastic for recycling, under the ‘Rayong Less-Waste’ project, will be shared with officials and communities in these municipalities.



He said the FTI, Rayong province, the Public-Private Partnership for Sustainable Plastic and Waste Management and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste signed a memorandum of understanding to kick-start the promotion of better management of plastic waste, in line with the government’s bio-, circular and green economic development, often known as BCG.







Mr. Viraj added that this cooperation will also increase the competitiveness of Thai industries, following the direction of economic and technological development. (NNT)



























