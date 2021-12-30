Thai buffet restaurants adjust prices as pork becoming expensive in markets

People, vendors and business operators are feeling the impacts of rising pork prices.

Pork vendors at the Huay Khwang market said the price of pork at farms rose sharply from 80 baht per kilogram a few months ago to 100-102 baht per kilogram.

They asked the government to solve the rising price at farms.







The market prices of pork stood at 200 baht per kilogram for loin, 180 baht/kg for ham, 240 baht/kg for bacon and 160 baht/kg for spare ribs.

BNN Restaurant Group Co, the operator of about 30 Suki Teenoi hotpot buffet restaurants, has announced to raise its buffet price from 199 baht to 219 baht per customer on Jan 1 due to the rising costs of raw materials including pork. (TNA)




























