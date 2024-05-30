‘Thai Buffalo Heritage’ at Ayutthaya Historical Park June 1-2

The Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke on Thursday invited general public to attend the event called ‘Thai Buffalo Heritage’ at Ayutthaya Historical Park in Ayutthaya province during June 1-2.

Chai said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was scheduled to preside over the opening ceremony of the event on June 1 at 5.30PM.







Buffalo breeding contest would be one of the main features of the event. The winning buffalo would receive the trophy from the Prime Minister. The other prizes including the trophies from the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

There is no entry fee for the public, the spokesperson said. The event is organized by the Department of Livestock Development. He added that ‘Ko Muang Phet’, the world’s biggest white water buffalo, will make a grand appearance at the event.







The Government Spokesperson said PM Srettha supported the plan to push Thai Buffalo as new ‘soft power’. He said the water buffalo was getting more popularity among breeders. It was believed that buffalo breeding will general more income to the farmers. It would add value to Thailand’s economy and help inherit the local wisdoms and culture. It should be considered another Thailand ‘soft power’. (TNA)









































