Thai Army cites tactical limits and mine risks at Prasat Ta Kwai, dismisses claims of lost ground

BANGKOK, Thailand – Army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree has addressed recent concerns over Thailand’s position at the Prasat Ta Kwai temple near the Thai-Cambodian border, following reports suggesting that Thai forces may have lost ground at the site.

The spokesperson outlined several tactical limitations facing the Royal Thai Armed Forces in the area. He noted that the temple is situated in a geographically low-lying area, putting Thai troops at a natural disadvantage. In addition, military operations have been carefully restricted to avoid any damage to the historic temple, significantly limiting the army’s use of force.







Major General Winthai also confirmed that the area around the temple is heavily mined, with one Thai soldier already wounded by an explosion. He emphasized that the Royal Thai Army complies fully with international conventions and does not employ anti-personnel landmines.

He further suggested that the presence of such mines could indicate a violation of the Ottawa Convention by Cambodian forces, which prohibits the use of anti-personnel mines. The briefing underscored the difficulty of balancing national defense with the need to protect cultural heritage and adhere to international humanitarian law. (NNT)



































