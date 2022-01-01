Thai authorities implement COVID prevention measures for New Year travellers

Many provincial authorities in Thailand including Chonburi (Pattaya) are taking charge of handling travel and tourism activities during the New Year’s holidays. Antigen test kits (ATKs) for COVID-19 testing are being used to proactively detect infections among travellers in Songkhla, Chiang Rai, and elsewhere.







Chonburi Vice Governor Naris Niramaiwong inaugurated the launch of a service station for water transportation users during the New Year period at Sriracha-Sichang pier in Chonburi province. The service station was established to increase safety for those crossing between the mainland and Sichang Island, one of Chonburi’s most popular tourist destinations. Staff at the station have been told to ensure that people at the pier keep their masks on at all times, and to provide alcohol gel so they can clean their hands before boarding the vessels. Passengers are required to wear life vests while crews are prohibited from drinking alcohol. Operations at the pier at on-board vessels must be in keeping with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.







Hat Yai Municipality in Songkhla is meanwhile providing a free testing service to the public. Those who test negative will be issued a certificate that can be presented during their travels or when attending events. The number of coronavirus infections in Songkhla has so far been on the decline.



In Chiang Rai, provincial governor Pasakorn Boonyalak and officials from relevant agencies inspected Chiang Rai Bus Terminal 2 in the province’s capital district to ensure that personnel are ready to implement Covid prevention measures as they accommodate an expected influx of bus passengers traveling into Chiang Rai. The group also inspected a vaccination site set up at the bus terminal. The governor said the 11 Blue Zone districts have established ATK test points for the general public, with people having the option to take kits home to test later.

Additional vaccination sites have been set up at the bus terminal and Rong Khun Temple, also in Mueang Chiang Rai district, to administer 1st, 2nd, and 3rd COVID vaccine doses to the general public. (NNT)





























