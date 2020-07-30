Thai Army suspends sending soldiers for overseas training

The Royal Thai Army puts on hold participation of Thai soldiers in overseas military trainings, Gen. Nattapon Srisawat, the Director of Thai Army’s anti-Covid-19 unit said after several soldiers, who returned from a military exercise in Hawaii were found infected with Covid-19.







Out of all 151 soldiers, nine soldiers tested positive to coronavirus after they took part in the joint exercise with the US force, codenamed Lightning Forge 2020 and returned to Thailand on July 22.



The army suspended all military exercises during the Covid-19 pandemic except for necessary training events. However, it decided to stop sending soldiers to all joint military exercises as it is not completely safe despite good protection, he said.

Infected soldiers are being treated and will be allowed to go home when they fully recover. Weapons used in the joint training were disinfected and sent to armories, he added.

Soldiers who are being quarantined are healthy and will undergo repeat swab tests on Aug2 to ensure they are free of Coronavirus at the end of the 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Wednesday reported one new Covid-19 case, a soldier who returned from the military exercise in the U.S.

The total cases reached 3,298. The death toll remained at 58. Out of all cumulative confirmed cases, 3,111 patients have recovered and 129 cases are currently treated at hospitals, according to the CCSA. (TNA)











