Rayong on Thailand east coast steps up tourism recovery

Rayong province is now considered clear of any potential local outbreak of COVID-19, after nobody was found to have contracted the virus since an Egyptian Air Force officer later identified as virus positive, spent time in city shops in the province two weeks ago. Moving forward, all sectors in the province came together to restore safety in the province’s tourism sector.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Rayong province held a ceremony of homage at the King Thaksin the Great Shrine at Wat Loom Mahachai Chumpon, attended by Provincial Governor Surasak Charoensirichot, along with representatives of the Provincial Tourism and Sports Office; the Tourism Council of Thailand’s president; Chairman of the Rayong Tourism Association, and members of the general public who participated by making offerings of food, and swords before the statue of King Thaksin the Great.

The ceremony was held to promote good fortune, help all Rayong people regain their strength after having passed through the crisis, and encourage their participation in recovery efforts to restore the province’s economy and tourism sector.

The Governor of Rayong said that government agencies operating in the community, have achieved a 100 percent success in COVID-19 control, by testing some 6,900 persons deemed at risk, all of whom returned a negative result. This means the province is now considered free of COVID-19, and is ready to welcome visitors.

Rayong Tourism Association’s Chairman Chayut Chaitrakulthong, said that all sectors in the province are now working to promote confidence among tourists in their personal safety, with upcoming tourism events to be held continuously by both government agencies and the private sector. (NNT)











