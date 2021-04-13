Thai Army helps set up field hospitals in Chiang Mai and other provinces

In addition to setting up field hospitals in military camps as instructed by the government and the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the Royal Thai Army is providing personnel and equipment to help set up field hospitals in various provinces to the best of its ability.







In the northern province of Chiang Mai, soldiers from the 7th Infantry Division and the 33rd Military Circle transported beds from hotels and other venues to the Chiang Mai Field Hospital, which was set up at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Center on April 9. The number of beds was increased from 400 to 1,000, with soldiers and volunteers providing assistance.



The 33rd Military Circle has also prepared additional beds and equipment at its Reserve Officer Training Corps Center, if more patients are admitted.

The Royal Thai Army is providing 2,200 beds to accommodate patients in 12 field hospitals in Bangkok and other provinces. The army is also providing assistance and equipment to related agencies responsible for setting up field hospitals. (NNT)

















