Thai Army chief ratifies visiting American soldiers under strict disease control

Army commander-in-chief General Apirat Kongsompong confirmed that American soldiers who visited Thailand for military exercises underwent strict disease control to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019.







Speaking at the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy on its 133rd anniversary, Gen Apirat said the visiting American soldiers would not be quarantined at a military unit because of insufficient facilities.

The soldiers instead stayed at Conrad Hotel at the heart of Bangkok. The hotel functions as an alternative state quarantine facility.



Gen Apirat said that however the soldiers underwent all disease control measures including three swab tests and their exercises were downsized. Military exercises were necessary, the army chief said.

“Exercises are necessary for soldiers. We cannot close the country and Thailand has proved to be a model for disease control,” he said.

American soldiers arrived at Conrad Hotel on two buses on Aug 4 and will be quarantined there for 14 days. They stayed in about 70 rooms and elevators to their floor were restricted. They were not allowed to enter public space including the lobby of the hotel. (TNA)











