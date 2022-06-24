Pattaya Nongprue community offers walk-in Covid-19 jabs for kids 5-11

Nongprue launched walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11

The June 23-24 event at the Nongprue Health Garden was aimed at providing the first shots for unvaccinated kids. Demand for vaccine jabs have increased now that on-site schooling has resumed.







Parents brought students from Sawang Boriboon Wittaya, Ban Tung Klom, Wat Khao Pho Thong and Ban Nernplubwan schools for shots on June 23.

On June 24, students from Boonsamphan, Wat Sutthawat and Ban Nongprue Community schools and Nongprue Kindergarten got their turns.

































