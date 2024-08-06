Thai and Malaysian Foreign Ministers meet in Kuala Lumpur

Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has bilateral discussion with his Malaysian counterpart to strengthen relations and enhance cooperation in mutually beneficial areas in Kuala Lumpur.

Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa and his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan met before co-chairing the 15th Thailand-Malaysia JC and the 6th Thailand-Malaysia JDS in Kuala Lumpur.







During the discussion, both sides reviewed and followed up on important policy-level issues from the latest meeting between the two Prime Ministers on Saturday (3 August 2024) in Narathiwat province, especially in determining practical action plans to be able to achieve the intendment of both leaders at the earliest possible.

They also discussed the preparation of the 15th JC and the 6th JDS, which will lead to the upcoming the 7th Annual Consultation (AC) Summit on 19 September 2024 in Malaysia, including expediting the progress of 4 working groups in prior to the AC.









On this occasion, both sides discussed ways to strengthen relations and enhance cooperation in mutually beneficial areas, which include “security”, especially in combating transnational crimes; “trade and investment”, especially in achieving bilateral trade volume of 30 billion US dollars by year 2070, including eliminating trade barriers, facilitating investment, infrastructure and special economic zone connectivity development, tourism, especially “6 Countries, 1 Destination, as well as halal industry and digital economy and “social and people”, especially in labour and agreements on education and culture.

In addition, the Thai side confirms its readiness to support Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, while both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues. (TNA)















































