Heavy rain causes landslide on Phu Ruea Road in Loei Province

Heavy rain on August 5 caused a landslide on the Loei-Phu Ruea road at Phu Sawan, Mueang Loei district, near kilometer marker 387. The road sustained damage, with a 20-meter-long, 8.50-meter-wide, and 7-meter-deep section affected. Despite the damage, two lanes remain open for traffic.







Governor of Loei, Chaiphot Jarupong, along with related agencies, has surveyed the damage and requested traffic management and warning signals for public safety. The Director of the Loei Highway District 2 (Dan Sai) explained that continuous heavy rain had caused significant water runoff at a road construction site, leading to soil subsidence. Initially, sheet piles have been installed to prevent further landslides, and additional signals have been placed to prevent accidents.

In Mae Hong Son, teachers from Ban Glo Selo School had to push vehicles through muddy areas that normally take about an hour to travel from Ban Glo Selo to Ban Mae Sam Laep, a distance of about 20 kilometers. During the rainy season, this travel time doubles to at least 2-3 hours.







In response, the community of Glo Selo, along with teachers, has banded together to repair the route to the popular tourist destination “Glo Selo”. They have been transporting rocks and soil in sacks to cover the muddy and slippery sections of the road, making it more passable. This effort spans the 3-4 kilometers from Komude Village to Glo Selo Village in Mae Sam Laep Subdistrict, Sop Moei District, Mae Hong Son. The local administrative organization, Mae Sam Laep Subdistrict Administrative Organization, has supported the initiative by providing fuel, materials, and food for the community volunteers.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Salween River at Ban Mae Sam Laep has slightly decreased from the level that previously flooded the riverside pavilion area. However, the Mae Sam Laep Subdistrict Administrative Organization continues to monitor the situation closely.



















































