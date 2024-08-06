Transport Ministry begins study on Bangkok Port relocation

The Transport Ministry has initiated a feasibility study for the relocation of Bangkok Port in Klong Toey district, following a public poll that indicated strong support for the project. Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri announced on Monday (Aug 4) that the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT), alongside relevant sectors, is revisiting the plan to address public demand and enhance the functionality of the port area.







The proposal, which was first presented at a cabinet meeting on April 2, seeks to move the 2,353-rai port facility away from central Bangkok. The move, aiming to alleviate pollution and traffic congestion, gained traction after a North Bangkok University survey involving 2,500 respondents from July 22-31 revealed that 70.7% favor the relocation. The respondents believe this shift would decrease traffic congestion and air pollution while potentially boosting the local economy through the Bangkok Port Redevelopment project.

Under the proposed plan, the port’s land would be divided into seven sections. The majority of the space, covering 934.2 rai of land, will remain under PAT’s operational use, mostly on customs grounds. Additionally, about 673 rai is designated for rental purposes—152 rai for public sector use and 521 rai for private operations.







The redevelopment strategy also includes transforming 232 rai of the Klong Toey slum area and 203 rai designated for transportation infrastructure into five new zones. These will feature mixed-use office buildings, medical facilities, smart community residences, retail spaces, an exhibition center, a sports complex, a park, and a smart port equipped with a semi-automated cargo system and a dedicated cruise terminal. (NNT)





































