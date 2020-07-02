Thai and foreign nationals to be allowed to enter Kingdom list disclosed

At the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, M.D., CCSA Spokesperson, responded to the media questions, gist of which is as follows:

He explained about boxing matches which are allowed under the 5th phase of lockdown easing that they, like other sports competitions, must be held without audiences, but could be broadcasted live on TV to avoid risk of disease spread. Ministry of Tourism and Sports will later set related detail measures.







CCSA Spokesperson also disclosed that Thailand is now well prepared for a possible 2nd wave of COVID-19, with enough number of bed units and medical supplies to accommodate COVID-19 cases. Aside from Bangkok, there are altogether 568 bed units in hotel facilities across the country which will be used as temporary COVID-19 healthcare facilities. In addition, 1,127,970 pieces of N95 masks, 511,578 sets of PPE, 11,096 ventilation machines, and 319,994 tablets of Favipiravir have been supplied.

The Government’s isolation and quarantine measures have been identified in 4 different categories: 1) Local Quarantine (provincial level for cross-provincial travelers, and state quarantine for the repatriates); 2) Home (Self) quarantine; 3) Organizational Quarantine; and 4) Hospital Quarantine and Close Observation.

CCSA Spokesperson also mentioned the regulation issued under Section 9 of the Royal Decree on Emergency Situation, B.E. 2548 (No. 12), which stipulates 11 groups of Thai and foreign nationals to be allowed to enter the Kingdom, that is, 1) Thai nationals, 2) people with special exemption, 3) diplomatic corps, 4) common goods carriers, 5) vehicle controllers, 6) non-Thai spouses of Thai citizens, 7) holders of residence certificate, 8) foreign nationals legally work in Thailand, 9) non-Thai students who are currently study in the Kingdom, 10) foreign nationals who need to receive medical services in the Kingdom (excluding treatment for COVID-19), and 11) foreign nationals who are allowed to enter the Kingdom under a special arrangement. (Thaigov.go.th)











