Thai Airways warns passengers against travel scam

Bangkok – Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has warned its customers of an online travel scam after some customers were tricked into buying low-price tickets for London-Bangkok flights, but their travels were denied.

Wiwat Piyawiroj, the Executive Vice President-Commercial of Thai Airways International Public Co. Ltd., insisted the “Best Deal Flight” is not an official ticket agency of Thai Airways. The sales office of Thai Airways in London has suspended flight reservations from the Best Deal Flight website since 2017.

Last month, however, Best Deal Flight had used other names such as Fly Deal Flights and Fly Best Deal to start their online ticket scams. Once the airway was informed, the company immediately suspended their reservation access.

Thai Airways reiterated that it does not have any involvement with those ticket agencies. Passengers are advised to be careful whenever they purchase tickets through a third party.

Passengers can check the validity of their flight reservation online at thaiairways.com or they can call the THAI Contact Center at Tel.02-356-1111 round the clock.