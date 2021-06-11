Thai Airways to fly to 16 regional and Int’l destinations in July-September – flights details here

Thai Airways International (THAI) will operate flights to 16 destinations during the July-September 2021 period, in response to increasing demand for leisure, business, and transit travel, said the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Nond Kalinta.







Regional

Bangkok – Tokyo (Narita): three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): two flights per week every Wednesday and Friday.

Bangkok – Osaka: three flights per week every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Bangkok – Nagoya: two flights per week every Thursday and Sunday.

Bangkok – Seoul: two flights per week every Thursday and Sunday.

Bangkok – Taipei: three flights per week every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Bangkok – Hong Kong: five flights per week every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Bangkok – Lahore: two flights per week on every Friday and Sunday.

Bangkok – Dhaka: one weekly flight every Friday.

Bangkok – Manila: three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.





Intercontinental

Bangkok – London: two flights per week every Wednesday and Sunday.

Bangkok – Copenhagen: two flights per week every Wednesday and Sunday.

Bangkok – Frankfurt: three flights per week every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Bangkok – Paris: one weekly flight every Saturday.

Bangkok – Zurich: one weekly flight every Wednesday.

Bangkok – Sydney: two flights per week every Wednesday and Sunday.

In addition, THAI operates cargo flights to regional destinations; such as, Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Singapore, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo (Narita).

For more information on flight schedules, reservations and ticketing services, visit www.thaiairways.com, or THAI Contact Centre at +66 (0) 2356-1111 from 08.00-17.00 Hrs. daily, or contact local THAI ticket offices.

The airline is also planning to increase flights under its 2021 Winter Programme in response to travel demand.

THAI “prioritises hygiene excellence” and is accredited with the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) standard, recognised by the World Travel and Tourism Council under the Council’s SafeTravels global health and hygiene protocols.

THAI also strictly complies with the COVID-19 preventive measures by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) during flight operations. After every flight, all passenger cabins will undergo disinfecting and deep cleaning. (TAT)



















