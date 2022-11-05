Thai Administrative Court asked to block foreigners from acquiring land

Mongkolkit Suksintaranont, list MP of the Thai Civilized Party, together with nine party members asked the Supreme Administrative Court to overthrow the cabinet’s decision to allow foreigners to acquire land in the country.

The group opposed the resolution of the cabinet which on Oct 25 approved the Interior Ministry’s regulations to allow wealthy foreigners to buy land to attract foreign investment to the country. They sought the court’s injunction against the resolution pending its ruling on the policy.







Mr Mongkolkit said the ministerial regulations might violate Section 1 of the Constitution which prohibited the separation of the kingdom. The territorial separation would affect people’s rights and benefits, he said.

The cabinet’s resolution would also prompt landlords to raise the prices of land and wealthy foreigners could buy such land plots, develop their communities and prohibit Thais from entering their land, Mr Mongkolkit said.







He also said that next week he would gather the signatures of people nationwide to seriously oppose the policy of the government. (TNA)

































