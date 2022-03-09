Thai actress Tangmo’s companion admits to causing fatal boat lurch

BANGKOK, March 9 (TNA) – Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun, a speedboat companion of late actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong confessed that he did a lurch while driving the boat and caused her fatal plunge in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi on Feb 24.

Pol Maj Gen Udon Yomcharoen, deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said Mr Phaiboon admitted he did not know how to drive a boat but wanted to try it. While the boat was traveling at 8 knots, he caused the lurch and Tangmo fell overboard on the port side near the stern while she was getting up after relieving herself, the deputy commissioner said.



Police sent forensic evidence to the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University and the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital of Mahidol University which would find out if cuts on Tangmo’s body happened before or after her death. The results were expected in a week and would be a factor in the possibility of more charges, Pol Maj Gen Udon said.







Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong, spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said witnesses’ accounts and evidence pointed to negligence and there was not a clue to murder. After forensic examinations were concluded, interrogators would know when they could close the case, he said. (TNA)

































