Thai actress ‘Pinky’ and her mother jailed for Forex 3D scam case

Actress Sawika ‘Pinky’ Chaidet and her mother were sent to jail after the Criminal Court rejected their temporary release request when they were arraigned in the Forex 3D scam case with damage estimated at over 2 billion baht.

Public prosecutors pressed charges of public fraud and false computer information against both together with Kittichet Chaidet, the elder brother of the actress, and 16 other people at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Aug 18.







According to prosecutors, the 19 people through Facebook posts persuaded general people to invest in their Forex 3D foreign exchange business and used their reputation to convince people. They lured 9,824 people whose combined damage amounted to 2.48 billion baht.







The court accepted the case as all the defendants denied all charges. The court set Sept 26 for the examination of evidence and witnesses.

The defendants sought their temporary release but the court denied bail because the crime carried heavy punishment and involved great damage. (TNA)

































