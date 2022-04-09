Thai actress Davika ‘Mai’ Hoorne featured in TAT’s travel campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will unveil a new television and online advertisement featuring actress Davika ‘Mai’ Hoorne, in the hope to entice more people to engage in tourism activities.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports aims to attract at least 160 million people to take on trips and generate about 656 billion baht of revenue. The new ad is scheduled to make its debut online on April 12th and on TV the following day.



Meanwhile, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn reported that there were 29.7 million local tourists from January to March, a jump of 73% year on year, generating 135.3 billion baht of revenue, an increase of 53% from the previous year.

He explained that the period was considered a high season for Thais, while adding that the government’s relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions, tourism promotional campaigns, and the nation’s reopening scheme, greatly contributed to the positive figures.







Governor Yuthasak singled out the administration’s ‘We Travel Together’ and 50-50 Copay program as major contributors to the jump in the number of local tourists.

The TAT projected about 22.98 million Thais will take on tourism trips in the second quarter, a leap of 210% year on year, generating about 105.2 billion baht of revenue, an increase of 205% from the same period of 2021. (NNT)































