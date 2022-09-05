Thai acting prime minister assures this year’s floods not as disastrous as in 2011

Acting Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has said the government is working to resolve water-related issues faced by the general public, assuring that the 2011 flood crisis will not be repeated this year.

He made his remarks during a visit to Chachoengsao province to observe water management operations and the current situation at Bang Pakong River Basin, an area that regularly faces drought and flooding.







The government has laid out plans to expand water sources while maintaining adequate water levels, with enough capacity to store rainwater for use during the dry season.

Gen Prawit also urged government agencies to regularly evaluate and monitor the water situation, especially during the monsoon period, while assuring the public that there will not be a flood disaster similar to that of 2011.







The acting premier added that the government is committed to tackling all aspects of water management, including drought and saltwater infiltration. (NNT)



































