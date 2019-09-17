Terracotta Warriors exhibition opens in Bangkok

Bangkok – The Minister of Culture, Itthiphol Khunpluem, attended the premiere of the “Qin Shi Huang: The First Emperor of China and the Terracotta Warriors” exhibition on Monday in Bangkok.

The exhibition features 133 historic relics, many of which are over 2,200 years old. They are from 14 leading museums in the People’s Republic of China and are on display at the Sivamok Phiman Throne Hall at the Bangkok National Museum in Phra Nakhon district.

Thai citizens and foreign tourists are invited to visit the special exhibition, which is open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday until December 15, 2019, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Every Sunday, people can visit the exhibition as a family, free of charge.