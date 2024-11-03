Ten most commonly treated conditions under national healthcare scheme in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has published its 2023 report on the “Universal Coverage Fund,” detailing the ten most commonly treated conditions under the national healthcare scheme. Essential hypertension ranked as the leading outpatient condition, with nearly 19.9 million treatments administered, followed by non-insulin-dependent diabetes and other metabolic disorders.

In inpatient care, infectious gastritis and enteritis were the most frequently treated conditions, with 244,000 cases reported, followed by pneumonia of unspecified origin and age-related cataracts.







According to the NHSO, outpatient visits totaled 170.39 million in 2023, with hypertension, diabetes, lipid metabolism disorders, and the common cold among the top conditions treated. Chronic renal failure, soft tissue and muscular disorders, dental caries, indigestion, and periodontal diseases also featured prominently, indicating a broad range of health needs across the population.

The report provides valuable data to guide Thailand’s health promotion and disease prevention strategies, supporting efforts to improve public health and address prevalent medical concerns within the country.





































