Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s approval rises in October 2024, Opposition ratings decline

BANGKOK, Thailand – According to the October 2024 “Suan Dusit Poll” results, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s popularity surged among government officials, while the opposition’s ratings saw a decline. The survey, conducted by Suan Dusit University from October 25-30 with 2,136 participants across Thailand, showed a significant increase in the overall Thai political index, rising from 4.80 in September to 5.01 in October.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn was highlighted as the most prominent government figure with 52.81% approval, followed by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at 26.40%, and Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga at 20.79%.



The opposition’s standout figure was leader Natthaphong Rueangpanyawut, with 37.80% approval, followed by Deputy Leaders Sirikanya Tansakun (34.36%) and Rangsiman Rome (27.84%).

Government initiatives that gained the most public approval in October included flood relief (40.15%), economic recovery measures (36.55%), and aid following a student bus fire incident (23.30%). For the opposition, popular activities included government oversight (49.76%), justice advocacy (26%), and questioning high utility and toll fees (24.24%).







Despite the government’s upward trend, the opposition’s rating dropped slightly from 5.41 in September to 5.34 in October, with the lowest-rated area being drug control and crime (4.58).

On November 3, Suan Dusit Poll President Pornpan Buathong noted that the prime minister’s increased ratings reflect timely responses to public issues, including flood relief, power bill reductions, and social welfare initiatives, which have garnered more public support. The opposition’s struggle to retain attention, despite commendable parliamentary debates, underscores challenges in broad public engagement.





































