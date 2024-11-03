Bangkok air quality remains at moderate levels

By Pattaya Mail
Bangkok’s air quality remains moderate with PM2.5 levels well within safe limits across all monitored areas, averaging 28 µg/m³ as of Sunday morning.

BANGKOK, Thailand The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center, on November 3, has reported the PM2.5 particulate matter levels across the city as of 7:00 a.m. Measurements range between 20.2 and 36.8 µg/m³, all within the safe standard limit of 37.5 µg/m³. The citywide average is recorded at 28 µg/m³, placing the air quality at a moderate level.

Top 5 Districts with Highest PM2.5 Levels in Bangkok:

  1. Phra Khanong – 34.8 µg/m³
  2. Khlong Sam Wa – 34.3 µg/m³
  3. Lak Si – 34.2 µg/m³
  4. Nong Khaem – 33.5 µg/m³
  5. Pom Prap Sattru Phai – 33.2 µg/m³



Residents are encouraged to check air quality updates via:
– AirBKK App
www.airbkk.com
– Facebook pages: Environmental Agency Bangkok, Air and Noise Management, and Bangkok City Government
– LINE ALERT

To report pollution sources, citizens can use the Traffy Fondue platform.

Reported by the Public Relations Team, Bangkok Air Quality Information Center.















