Ten injured in explosion at fireworks factory in Chiang Mai

An explosion occurred at a fireworks factory in Doi Saket District, Chiang Mai, causing 10 injuries and damage to both the factory and nearby houses.

The explosion at about 1 p.m. was accompanied by a loud blast and a plume of smoke rising into the sky, visible from a distance. Initial reports indicate that 10 people have been injured and rescue workers have sent them to hospital.







The single-story factory building was completely damaged and at least five neighboring houses were also destroyed, particularly those in close proximity to the factory.

According to the factory owner, the incident occurred while workers were rushing to produce fireworks and firecrackers for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival. It is suspected that a spark, caused by a short circuit may have ignited a fire, leading to an explosive of firework –making materials.







Furthermore, a considerable quantity of unfinished firework products may have been stored inside the building, contributing to the intensity of the blast. As a safety precaution, authorities have cordoned off the area as more fireworks components are stored under the building. (TNA)





















