Temperatures drop in Thailand’s north as heavy rains prevail in south

Provinces in the South of Thailand are still seeing ample rainfall, with people urged to exercise caution against flash floods and other hazards brought on by heavy downpours. Upper Thailand is meanwhile experiencing dropping temperatures and stronger winds.

A low-pressure cell is currently making its way over the southern part of the Andaman Sea and the Malacca Strait, while a monsoon trough prevails over lower areas of the Thai south.







Moderate-intensity northeasterly monsoon winds and southeasterly winds have meanwhile been recorded in the south and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing heavy rainfall throughout the region.

Residents in the area are urged to exercise caution against weather-related hazards, such as accumulated rainwater. Flash floods, forest runoff and river overflows may also occur, especially in areas with mountain slopes located near water sources.

A moderate-intensity high-pressure area has extended downward from China into upper Laos and Vietnam, as well as parts of the South China Sea.







Falling temperatures and strong winds are meanwhile forecast in Thailand’s upper region over the next couple of days, accompanied by easterly and southeasterly high-altitude winds. These conditions are expected to bring light to moderate rainfall over certain areas.

The Meteorological Department is advising the public to be mindful of their health amid this transitional weather period. (NNT)

































