Dengue cases up in Songkhla, two deaths recorded

The number of dengue fever patients has risen in Songkhla with two deaths reported so far. There were 1,432 dengue cases and two deaths from Jan 1-June 15 in Songkhla province. Most cases or 452 were reported in Hat Yai business district.







Most patients or 842 people were students, followed by 259 who were workers.

The number of dengue cases was as high as 179 from June 1-15.

Head of provincial public health office has worked with the local administrative organization in 16 districts to get rid of mosquitoes, the disease carriers and their breeding grounds. (TNA)















