TAT stages ‘Amazing Thailand Fest 2022’ in New Delhi

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in cooperation with Team Thailand in India, is staging the Amazing Thailand Fest 2022, from 25-27 November, at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, New Delhi, to inspire Indian travellers to visit Thailand.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, said “The Amazing Thailand Fest in New Delhi is part of TAT’s strategy to promote and strengthen Thailand as a top holiday destination for Indian travellers. The event also celebrates 75 years of Thai-Indian relations since 1947.”







In line with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, the event showcases the kingdom’s 5F soft-power foundations – food, film, festival, fight, and fashion. It features popular Thai dishes and desserts from Thai restaurants in India and Thailand, charming Thai locations where famous Bollywood Films were shot, cultural parades and folk dances showcasing unique Thai festivals, Thai martial art performances, and Thai fashion shows. Other activities include DIY on Thai arts and crafts, and lucky draws.









In addition, the TAT partnership zone offers privileges and benefits from Thai Airways International (THAI) and the Thailand Privilege Card, as well as holiday packages from Make My Trip, Travstarz Global Group, Ease My Trip, and DPaul’s Travel and Tours Ltd.

India is one of Thailand’s important visitor source markets. From 1 January, 2022, year-to-date, Thailand has already welcomed 743,336 Indian travellers, making India the second largest source markets to Thailand this year, after Malaysia. It is expected that Thailand will see a total of 900,000 to 1 million Indian travellers within this year.







The Amazing Thailand Fest 2022 in New Delhi was officially opened on 25 November by H.E. Ms. Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India, and TAT’s Mr. Tanes Petsuwan. Also present at the opening ceremony were Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, and officials and figures from the Team Thailand, including the Thai Trade Centre in New Delhi and THAI. (TAT)





























































