TAT signs MoU with Bitkub to promote Thai tourism through Metaverse

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Bitkub Blockchain Technology as part of TAT’s ongoing strategy of utilizing innovation and technology to transform Thailand’s tourism industry towards Smart Tourism.

Under the MoU, TAT, and Bitkub will cooperate in promoting Thai tourism through the Bitkub Metaverse. This includes the development of an information center that will develop and promote Thai tourism through the virtual reality experience. The use of Web 3.0 technology and digital assets is expected to provide users with a new journey, allowing them to explore a new virtual world in the metaverse as they enjoy a virtual travel experience and shop for tourism products and services in the real world using NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).







According to TAT Deputy Governor for Digitalisation, Research, and Development Nithee Seeprae, TAT recognizes the importance of revitalizing Thai tourism toward digital transformation as the digital economy has become a game changer in the current era. He underlines the importance of using Blockchain technology and believes that this is an opportunity for the country to become a role model in using virtual reality as an efficient tool to promote tourism.







CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology Passakorn Pannok also expressed his excitement for the possibilities of further developing the Bitkub Metaverse, stating that their collaborations with leading animation design and production specialist The Monk Studio provide users with a real connection, allowing them to enjoy the virtual travel experience that will be provided in the metaverse.

For more information, please visit www.bitkubchain.com/, www.facebook.com/bitkubchainofficial, or contact the TAT hotline center at 1672. (NNT)















