Border security forces from Thailand, Laos and Cambodia hold sports event to strengthen relations

A sporting event has been held between border security forces from Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia in Ubon Ratchathani province, with the aim to strengthen military relations between Thailand and neighboring countries.

The opening ceremony occurred at Ubon Ratchathani Rajabhat University on Thursday, with several dignitaries in attendance. Maj Gen Weerayut Raksin, Commander of Suranaree Task Force, Lt Gen Chea Sopheak, deputy chief of Cambodia’s 4th military region, and Wiangnakhon Bualaphan, deputy chief of Laos’ Champasak education and sports section, presided over the ceremony.







Thailand participated with two teams: one comprising members from the Suranaree task force and the 2nd Army Region, and another consisting of athletes from provincial agencies and Ubon Ratchathani Rajabhat University. Cambodia fielded athletes from its 4th military region and 3rd support brigade, while Laos sent athletes from its Champasak military division. The sporting events included men’s football, pétanque, volleyball, and golf, with around 200 participants from all three countries competing against each other.







Maj Gen Weerayut emphasized that this event aligned with the army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae’s policy of using sports to foster stronger bonds between security forces. He highlighted the shared vision among military leaders from Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia to host such events as a means of strengthening ties and promoting lasting peace in the region. The media was also invited to observe the event and gain insights into border security operations in Ubon Ratchathani and Sri Saket provinces. (NNT)















