National Parks Dept. proposes higher pay for forest rangers

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) is working to raise the salary of forest rangers, believing they are not being properly compensated given their responsibilities and occupational risks.

DNP Director-General Atthaphon Charoenchansa said the department will propose a pay increase to the Comptroller Department of the Finance Ministry for 14,000 forest rangers, from the current 9,000 baht to at least 11,000 baht per month.







He also stressed that the current salary does not compensate for the risk and responsibilities that could result in injury or death while pointing out the pay disparity between them and other officials.

The director-general added that the current salary, raised from 6,000 baht on April 1, 2013, is not in line with the current economic situation. He noted that if the pay increase is approved, the new salary will go into effect on October 1, 2023. (NNT)















