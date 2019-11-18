TAT Promotes Thailand at China’s Travel Mart Fair

KUNMING, Nov 15 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) led representatives of 30 Thai tourism organizations to the China International Travel Mart (CITM) 2019 to attract quality Chinese tourists to Thailand.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn ceremonially opened Thailand’s booth at the biggest travel fair of China set on Nov 15-17. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT deputy governor for Asian and South Pacific markets, and other TAT executives attended the ceremony.

CITM is an annual tourism event. It marks its 21st anniversary this year. There are more than 5,000 booths of public and private tourism organizations and about 6,400 buyers from 100 countries in the fair.

Mr Chattan said the Thai booth covered 225 square meters and was designed with the concept of “Amazing Thailand Open to the New Shades” showing Thai contemporary decorations.

After CITM 2019, TAT will organize the Post CITM Table-Top Sale fair on Nov 18 to offer more opportunities for business negotiations between Thai and Chinese tourism operators, he said.

The subsequent fair was aimed at wooing more quality Chinese tourists to Thailand in the upcoming high season and Thailand should fulfill its target to generate tourism income worth 732 billion baht from Chinese arrivals this year, Mr Chattan said. (TNA)