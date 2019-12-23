Government to grant debt moratorium to help Community Funds

BANGKOK– A meeting of the National Village and Urban Community Fund Committee has approved a debt moratorium scheme to improve the National Village and Urban Community Fund’s financial liquidity.

The National Village and Urban Community Fund Committee meeting, chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economic matters, Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak, discussed a project to help strengthen the local economy for fiscal year 2020. The meeting approved a debt moratorium scheme to improve the National Village and Urban Community Fund’s financial liquidity and to support its welfare system.

Under the scheme, those eligible for a one-year debt moratorium must be borrowers in good standing. They may struggle to pay their debts due to some circumstances, but they must have been making payments regularly. If borrowers are not interested in the moratorium, they will enjoy the benefits of lower interest rates. The scheme is to be proposed to the cabinet.

The meeting also looked into measures to strengthen members of the National Village and Urban Community Fund, such as organizing vocational training and allocating funds to develop infrastructure in villages. From a total budget of 14 billion baht, each village or community is to get 200,000 baht to fund its infrastructure development projects, such as building community barns, agricultural warehouses and water storage facilities. The fund can also be used to support careers and improve people’s well-being in each community. These measures aim to promote the country’s economic equity.