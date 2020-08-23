TAT partners with Mastercard, UTU to boost domestic travel revenue in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), together with Mastercard and borderless rewards app UTU, are partnering to drive domestic tourism spending during this year’s Amazing Thailand Grand Sale, the country’s leading shopping money spinner that is expected to generate 100 million Baht in revenue for local businesses.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “This partnership with both UTU and Mastercard adds additional layers of incentives and convenience for both shoppers and holidaymakers alike, and we’re pleased to be partnering with them to build out an initiative that’s set to provide benefits on multiple fronts and support our local businesses.

“With COVID-19 continuing to impact tourism in Thailand, we created a new kind of experience this year that caters specifically to residents to enjoy a broad spectrum of holiday and leisure activities, while also giving much needed support to tourism operators.”







In 2020, the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale has been strategically re-positioned to encourage local and expatriate residents to spend more, with discounts and benefits offered at over 10,000 retailers, restaurants, leisure venues and accommodation providers across the country.

Through the tripartite partnership, Mastercard cardholders can enjoy instant cashback by shopping at participating merchants using their registered Mastercard credit card on the UTU rewards app.

Ms. Aileen Chew, Mastercard Country Manager for Thailand and Myanmar, said, “Mastercard is excited to again collaborate with TAT and UTU on an initiative that will no doubt boost thousands of local Thai businesses across the country. As a leader in digital payments, Mastercard has integrated with the UTU app to bring safe contactless payments options at multiple transactions points and simultaneously reward cardholders for choosing cashless by supporting local sellers and retailers.”

To further support TAT’s strategy of reimagining the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale, Mastercard has specially curated a variety of discount programmes for all Mastercard cardholders.

One of the discount highlights is Mastercard’s “Pay Now Travel Later” programme whereby cardholders can enjoy special discounts and benefits at over 1,000 local hotels in Thailand. This programme allows guests to avail discounts of up 40 percent off their reservation or receive an additional night’s stay free of charge.

Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders can also enjoy 50 percent off or complimentary green fees at 13 premium golf courses in Thailand.

In addition, Mastercard will feature discounts on other relevant essential services; such as, online health provider Doctor Anywhere that can offer special rates for general practitioner video consultations and COVID-19 medical advice, while AXA will give consumers a 12 percent rebate on all motor insurance packages.







Ms. Nicky Surangkhana Surapaitoon, Country Manager, UTU Thailand, said that partnering with Mastercard as the preferred payments partner for Amazing Thailand Grand Sale was highly effective.

“Mastercard takes a similar approach around customer centricity, which is aligned with TAT’s and UTU’s objective, and strives to make each shopping experience rewarding. Together, we aim to connect the shops to shoppers, and with our unique rewards platform, Mastercard holders can enjoy an additional cashback bonus of up to 10% on all Amazing Thailand Grand Sale purchases.”







TAT has been a long-standing partner of UTU, supporting its objectives to boost the Thai economy and travel spend. UTU’s partnership with TAT has now extended to bring likeminded partner in Mastercard to support this year’s Amazing Thailand Grand Sale.

To learn more about the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020, including participating merchants and terms and conditions, and Thai football superstar and Mastercard’s first Thai brand ambassador, Chanathip “Messi Jay” Songkrasin visit the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale website.











