TAT launches ‘Workation Thailand for only 100 baht’ campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled the ‘Workation Thailand for only 100 baht’ campaign, aiming to boost domestic travel and encourage weekday overnight stays by providing tourism products and services at affordable prices.

Under this initiative, a dedicated section will be introduced on the official TAT website, workationthailand.tourismthailand.org, featuring a comprehensive list of promotions available for interested travelers. The TAT had previously implemented a similar project in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, which proved successful.







TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Market Thapanee Kiatphaiboon highlighted the transformation in the office-work model, allowing employees to work remotely from anywhere and stay connected with colleagues through online meetings. The “Workation Thailand for only 100 baht” campaign seeks to leverage this shift by offering privileges and discounts from leading establishments to travelers, particularly digital nomads and remote workers, with the objective of reducing their travel expenses.







Thapanee further mentioned that the campaign holds the potential to support tourism businesses and potentially drive domestic tourism revenue to a remarkable figure of 880 billion baht per year. To ensure the success of the initiative, the TAT has partnered with several private-sector organizations, including the Travel Business Association, Thai Tour Operators Association, Thai Travel Agents Association, and the Domestic Tourism Business Association.

As part of the campaign, the TAT will distribute 100 baht vouchers that can be redeemed for a variety of tourism-related products and services. These vouchers will be made available on specific dates, namely June 6, July 7, August 8, and September 9. (NNT)





















