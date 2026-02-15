TAT launches Thailand UFO Days blending culture science and creative tourism in Nakhon Nayok

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched “Thailand UFO Days,” a creative tourism initiative that integrates cultural beliefs, subculture trends, and scientific perspectives to offer a unique travel experience.

The opening ceremony took place on February 13, 2026, at Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam in Nakhon Nayok Province. TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Nakhon Nayok Governor Chanon Wasiksiri, and the Director of the 9th Irrigation Office, representing the Royal Irrigation Department, presided over the event. The ceremony was attended by officials, local authorities, tourism partners, artists, and content creators.

Thailand UFO Days runs from February 13 to 15, 2026, at the Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam activity grounds. The event offers experiential tourism that connects niche subculture communities with creative learning and entertainment.









Key activities include an interactive UFO and space exhibition, expert discussions, stargazing, cultural parades, themed markets, and family-friendly entertainment zones. The festival also features concerts, photo installations, costume contests, and cultural demonstrations.

TAT stated that the initiative aims to add new dimensions to domestic tourism by offering distinctive experiences that attract diverse visitors and promote local destinations through innovative programming.

The public is invited to participate in Thailand UFO Days and explore this unique tourism experience in Nakhon Nayok Province. (NNT)



































