TAT launches new film aims to boost tourism

In a new initiative to promote tourism, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched an advertising film titled “Meaningful Relationship.”

The film, featuring tourists from Korea, Portugal, and France, showcases their unique experiences in Thailand. Highlighting the deep connections and heartfelt relationships visitors can form in Thailand, the film includes scenes from Kanchanaburi, Chumphon, Nakhon Phanom, and Bangkok.







Set to be broadcast from November 6, 2023, to October 31, 2024, the film will be available on various offline and online media platforms, as well as through TAT’s social media channels and its 29 offices worldwide.

The film aims to illustrate that travel to Thailand offers more than just a trip, emphasizing meaningful experiences unique to the country. (NNT)



























