TAT launches Amazing Thailand Grand Sale Passport Privileges to boost spending by foreign tourists

BANGKOK – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale Passport Privileges project to stimulate travel spending by foreign tourists from now to January 31 next year.

The TAT Governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, said the project aims to increase spending by foreign visitors, especially tourists from China, Russia and the UK. The TAT is working with its alliances, such as airlines, shipping companies, manufacturers, shopping malls, hotels and resorts and jewelry shops, to organize sales and promotional activities, with discounts of as much as 60% on certain items. Foreign tourists, who show their passports to participating vendors, can enjoy these privileges.

Mr. Yuthasak said the project is expected to attract at least 10 million participants and encourage at least one million foreign travelers to spend in the country.

To promote the project, the TAT has distributed leaflets in English, Chinese and Russian to tourists at shopping malls and major tourist destinations. Tourists can visit www.passportprivileges.com for more information, such as promotions, discounts and names of participating vendors. The website is available in over 30 languages to reach a wider audience, using Google Translate.