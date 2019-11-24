Phang Nga to install CCTV cameras to help protect leatherback sea turtles’ eggs

PHANG NGA – The southern coastal province of Phang Nga is to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to watch leatherback sea turtles laying eggs around the clock.

Officials at Khao Lampi–Hat Thai Mueang National Park in Phang Nga province are to install six CCTV cameras to prevent people from stealing the leatherback sea turtles’ eggs. Live footage can be seen on www.dmcr.go.th.

The national park officials also built bamboo sheds to protect the eggs from high tides. They have asked people to avoid entering the egg-laying areas. If the eggs are turned or shaken when they are moved, they might not hatch. The leatherback sea turtles are expected to lay more eggs within 15 days.

Meanwhile, tourists caught a glimpse of some 40 spinner dolphins riding the waves near the coast of the Similan Islands in Khura Buri district, Phang Nga province. It was a memorable experience, thanks to the rich natural resources in Phang Nga province.

The Manager of Wow Andaman Company Limited, Lertsak Ponklin, said the ecosystem of the Andaman Sea has greatly improved, especially in the Mu Ko Similan National Park. The site was recently closed for five months to rehabilitate nature. Mr. Lertsak said his company has continually reminded tour guides to notify tourists not to feed or touch dolphins and other sea creatures to help ensure a healthy marine ecosystem because everyone must contribute to protecting the natural environment.