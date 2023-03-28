TAT joins 4 leading online platforms to boost tourism to Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has formed a strategic partnership with four of the world’s leading online platforms – Agoda, Alipay, Klook, and KKDay – in introducing a joint marketing initiative to boost tourism to Thailand.

Present at the press conference were Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor; Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific; Mr. Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer, Agoda; Dr. Cherry Huang, General Manager for Global Merchant Partnership in South and Southeast Asia, Ant Group; Mr. Eric Gnock Fah, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder, Klook Travel Technology; and Ms. Blaire Chen, Director of Business Partner, Global KKDay.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “TAT recognises the world online platform as an important information source that influences tourists’ decision-making process on airline, hotel, and destination selection, through to sharing their travel experiences during and after the trip. This joint marketing initiative with world leading online platforms is in response to changes in tourist behaviour and in line with the TAT’s aim to elevate the quality of Thailand’s tourism industry with technology and innovation.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is a driving factor for the growth of the digital platform, resulting in rapid growth in online purchase and payment towards a ‘Cashless Society,’ and according to a survey by Tofugear, 45% of consumers in Asia plan to increase online spending in the next 12 months, Mr. Yuthasak said.







Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, said “TAT is leveraging Thailand’s 5F soft-power foundations – Food, Film, Festival, Fight and Fashion – and experience-based tourism to offer meaningful travel experiences in Thailand through this joint marketing initiative. As well as to boost tourism to Thailand, the project is aimed at also helping expand the length of stay and stimulating spending on tourists’ holidays in the kingdom via online platforms.”

Under the joint marketing initiative, Agoda, Alipay, Klook, and KKDay will launch promotions and campaigns with the aim to help boost tourism to Thailand, and to enhance awareness on experience-based tourism activities on offer in major and secondary Thai destinations.

Agoda will launch promotions and offer discounts on accommodation bookings from April to July 2023, targeting in particular Millennials, FITs, and leisure travellers living in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The activity is expected to create an online awareness of about 3.5 million impressions and generate around 150 million Baht in revenue.







KKday will launch two ‘Sustainable Thailand’ projects during April to August 2023. The ‘Ride on the Songkran Festival’ project will leverage Songkran celebrations in Bangkok and its vicinity to invite tourists back to Thailand. Meanwhile, the ‘Ride on the World Ocean Day’ event to be held at Ko Samui and Ko Tao on the World Ocean Day on 8 June 2023 will promote Thailand as a destination for water sport and sustainability.

The two projects are aimed at inspiring travel to Thailand among young adults and family travellers from Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan, targeting especially those enthusiastic to explore new experiences and seek one-stop-service travel solutions. The activity is expected to create an online awareness of about six million impressions and generate at least 186,000 online purchases.



Klook will launch promotions and offer discounts on tourism activities, tours, services, and attractions that highlight Thailand’s soft-power foundations. As well as theme parks, diving trips, historical tour programmes, car rental, airport transfers, restaurants, and spas, the campaign will also promote local communities and products.

Targeting Millennials, FITs, and leisure travellers from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, and India, the project is expected to generate at least 500,000 bookings for tourism activities in Thailand and create an online awareness of at least 50 million impressions.







Alipay, an online payment and lifestyle platform, will offer discounts for travellers who make payments via Alipay in Thailand where there are more than 550,000 partnered merchants. Targeting Millennials, shopping aficionados, and foodies from China, the campaign is expected to generate around 200 million Baht in revenue. To achieve the target, Ant Group will leverage its Alipay+D-storeTM solution to allow local businesses in Thailand to build digital stores and expand their presence in the market.

Mr. Yuthasak concluded “TAT expects the collaboration with the four leading online platforms will help facilitate travellers, and most importantly promote experience-based tourism in Thailand that is valuable and sustainable to quality travellers. It is our goal to create new and meaningful travel experiences for travellers, as well as revitalise Thailand’s tourism industry to help drive the national economy sustainably.” (TAT)



























