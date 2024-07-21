TAT and TikTok to launch ‘Amazing Thailand Passion Ambassador’ campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with TikTok Thailand to launch the “Amazing Thailand Passion Ambassador” campaign, a new initiative launched to boost domestic tourism through social media engagement. Announced on Friday (July 19), the campaign complements the “Ignite Thailand” project commenced recently by the government to promote both primary and secondary tourism destinations across Thailand’s five regions.







Participants are encouraged to create and share engaging video content on TikTok, sharing their travel experiences within Thailand. By setting their posts to the public and tagging them with #AmazingThailandPassionAmbassador, #AmazingThailand, and #PassionAmbassador, entrants will have the opportunity to win a share of prizes totaling 2 million baht.

The contest, which runs throughout August, will reward the 80 videos that achieve the highest engagement with travel vouchers from TAT. The top 2,000 videos that garner the most viewership will each receive a complimentary gift. Winners of the contest will be announced on September 15 on the “Amazing Thailand” Facebook fan page, bringing a wide range of stories across the kingdom to a global audience. (NNT)









































