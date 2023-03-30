TAT and partners to host Songkran festivities across Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and its partners will host a series of events in cities across Thailand to celebrate this year’s Songkran festival.

According to TAT, the “Water Festival 2023” will be organized in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Phuket between April 13 and 16, 2023. The goal of the event is to promote traditional culture and improve the community while also aiming to have Thailand’s Songkran festival inducted into UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage.







In Bangkok, the event will take place at locations along the Chao Phraya river. One of the highlights of the event in Bangkok will be the procession of Buddha images along the river, as well as entertainment activities and ancient markets.

In the northern region, the festival in Chiang Mai will include workshops showcasing Lanna crafts to tourists and holidaymakers visiting the city. The Ancient Mansion Chiang Mai on Charoen Pratet Road will be the venue for this event. In Lamphun, festivities will take place at Phra That Hari Phun Chai, where tourists will witness a procession of Buddha images and musical performances.







In the Northeastern region, Wat Sa Kaeo and Ban Chiang in Udon Thani will host the event showcasing traditional Songkran celebrations in the area. In Wat Chaisi in Khon Kaen, festivities will take place there as well which will highlight regional festivities for the Thai New Year.

Meanwhile, festivities in Phuket will be held at Wat Maikhao on April 13 and at Phuket Old Town from April 15 to 16.



The “Water Festival 2023” will be organized by TAT with cooperation from the Ministry of Culture, Royal Thai Navy, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Thai Beverage Public Co Ltd (ThaiBev), private and public networks, as well as local communities. (NNT)















