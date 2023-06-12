TAT and Khon Kaen Jockey Club sign LOI to promote Isan tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Khon Kaen Jockey Club (KKJC) to promote Thailand – in particular the Northeast (Isan) region – as an eco-tourism destination for sports, medical, wellness, and cultural tourism.

The LOI was signed by Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Market, and Mr. Vaipot Petpoon, KKJC President and Chairman, at an event also attended by Mr. Peter O’Neill, KKJC CEO, and other dignitaries.







Also present at the event, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “TAT is looking forward to working closely with Khon Kaen Jockey Club to promote tourism to the Isan region, and in a way which complements so well the Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters marketing campaign, and Thailand’s approach towards sustainable tourism and Meaningful Travel experiences.”

The newly-opened KKJC aims to grow tourism to Isan through sport, therapeutic wellness, arts and culture, hospitality, and entertainment. On its 319-rai site in Khon Kaen province, the KKJC is promoting a unique interdisciplinary approach for local and international visitors, including not only watching but being able to participate in various sports such as Muay Thai, MMA, soccer, badminton, tennis, basketball, volleyball, golf, swimming, paddle boarding, wake boarding, fishing, and boating.







As a centre of equine excellence, visitors to KKJC can ride horses and learn to take care of them. With one of the largest horse stables in Thailand, the centre will offer polo, riding, and equine therapy – in which interaction with the horses can improve mental health, and promote emotional and physical wellbeing.

A proposed collaboration with Khon Kaen University will see the establishment of an Equine Veterinary Care Facility for the research, study, and treatment of horses.

Also planned is the establishment of the first Thai National Equine College for those wanting careers in the horse industry, such as grooms, trainers, jockeys and therapy handlers.

Day visitors or longer stay guests at KKJC’s onsite hotel and spa can enjoy a range of activities. This includes helping the grooms look after the horses, taking a champagne breakfast hot air balloon flight to see the ancient ruins at Phi Mai, relaxing in the spa, learning to cook Thai food, visiting the Isaan Folk & Handicrafts Museum, paddle boarding on the lake, and enjoying a musical concert with dinner. (TAT)























