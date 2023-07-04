TAGTHAi launches new ‘Chiang Mai Pass’ for tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report that TAGTHAi, the all-in-one Thailand travel app, has introduced the new ‘Chiang Mai Pass’, the first-ever multi-attraction city pass for tourists visiting Chiang Mai.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said "The Chiang Mai Pass is a very much welcome addition to the TAGTHAi application, and is sure to prove a success with tourists visiting this northern Thai city, which is renowned for its abundant natural resources as well as a long history and the unique Lanna culture."







The Chiang Mai Pass is designed to cater to tourists’ needs, maximise convenience, and guide travellers to new and wonderful experiences when visiting Chiang Mai. The all-in-one travel application for dining and sightseeing features a network of over 60 partners across the city, including popular tourist attractions, workshops, restaurants, and spas.

Along with meeting the needs of tourists, TAGTHAi hopes locals and SME businesses will use the Chiang Mai Pass as a distribution channel and expand their customer base of international tourists.





Positioning itself as Thailand’s national travel platform that makes travel in the country simple, convenient, and responsive to the needs of various types of travellers including in terms of lifestyle, preferences, and languages, TAGTHAi has already launched the City Pass for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, and Ayutthaya, as well as travel experience passes including the Massage Pass, ONESIAM Pass, Golf Pass, and Elephant Lover Pass.

Tourists can download the TAGTHAi app via the App Store or Play Store, the application to-date boasts over 700,000 downloads by both Thais and foreign tourists.

Visit https://tagthai.com for more information, or follow the tagthai.official Facebook and Instagram accounts. (TAT)


































