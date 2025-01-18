Charity Fair Night Ends in Tragedy – Young woman seriously injured as teens clash with stones and bottles

MUKDAHAN, Thailand – Police in Mukdahan are investigating a violent clash involving a group of teenagers who hurled stones and bottles at a rival group, accidentally injuring a young woman riding a motorcycle with her boyfriend. The incident occurred late at night on January 15 near Ban Kham Phueng, Phueng Daet subdistrict, along the Mukdahan-Khamcha-e road, following the final day of the provincial charity fair.

The victim sustained serious injuries to her face, including her eye and nose, after being struck by a projectile. The force caused her to fall from the motorcycle, leaving her unconscious and requiring immediate hospitalization. A male companion suffered minor injuries.



The case came to public attention after a post on a Facebook page warned others of the incident, accompanied by photos of the injured woman. The post described a group of more than 10 masked teenagers armed with knives, bottles, and stones who were reportedly targeting other youths traveling home from the fair.

Residents near the scene of the attack confirmed hearing motorcycles circling the area and shouted threats, including “Get them!” before the violence erupted. The location, a U-turn in Ban Kham Phueng, is known as a hotspot for local teenagers gathering at night.

Police from Phueng Daet Police Station have launched a full investigation. According to Police Colonel Jirawit Panyim, officers have gathered preliminary information from the victim’s friends and identified potential suspects, believed to be from the local community. The group fled into a nearby banana plantation under the cover of darkness after the attack.







The injured woman, who is recovering at Mukdahan Hospital, was part of a group of nine friends returning home when the incident occurred. Witnesses stated that the attackers intentionally blocked the road and initiated the attack with stones, bottles, and clumps of dirt.

Authorities are working to apprehend the suspects and have called on the public to provide any information that could assist in their investigation. Police have assured the victim’s family and the community that swift action will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

































