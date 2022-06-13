Swimmers and divers in Thailand warned of jellyfish abundant in rainy season

The Tourism Authority of Thailand would like to advise tourists to be extra careful when swimming or snorkeling in Thai waters due to the season of venomous jellyfish around these months, and not take any risks by entering waters where signs have been posted. While it is extremely rare for swimmers and divers in Thailand to be stung by jellyfish, we do ask that everyone planning to swim or dive, particularly in the Southern Region of the country, to be aware that there may be jellyfish present. (TAT)

































