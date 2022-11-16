Swedes choose Thailand as their favorite destination two years in a row

Thailand has been named the ‘Best Value for Money- Dream journey for long haul destination’ for the second time in a row at the Destination 2023 Awards by Sweden’s Travel News magazine.

The award was based on a survey of 1,500 Swedes across the country, and was conducted by the research company Nordic Bench and Travel News.







Mr. Mongkol Wattaro, Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Stockholm Office, said “This award shows clearly that Swedes keep Thailand as their favorite destination. With our beautiful nature, friendly hospitality, and variety of activities to enjoy as well as attractive cost of living, the value of traveling to Thailand will be worthwhile if not more.”

In 2023, TAT continues to promote Thailand with the ‘Visit Thailand 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, placing emphasis on beautiful destinations, authentic cultures, diversified amazing nature, and local experiences.







Thailand’s increased drive towards more sustainable and inclusive tourism is also being promoted, backed by various ongoing initiatives by TAT, including the Seven Greens Concept, and promotions of emerging destinations and weekday travel to decongest popular destinations and low-carbon destinations, such as Koh Mak in Trat, which has been recognized as Thailand’s first low-carbon destination.

In addition, TAT is working with the Thai Organic Consumer Association to drive sustainability in gastronomy tourism through organic tourism. (TAT)



































